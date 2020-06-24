COVID-19 Cases Continue to Surge Across The Nation

Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the next few weeks will be critical in controlling the coronavirus, which he says is having a “disturbing surge.”

California reported 6,000 new cases and demand for testing in the state is outweighing the supply.

In Texas, new COVID-19 cases hit 5,000 for the first time. Gov. Greg Abbott is now allowing local officials to impose limits on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

“Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home,” Abbott said.

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force told lawmakers they were never told to slow down testing.

Task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says they will, in fact, be doing more testing.