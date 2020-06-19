Michelle Bakes: Peanut Butter Cookie Lasagna
Michelle Dunaway is seriously our favorite foodie/home cook here at 9 & 10. When she sends out the memo saying, “Hey everyone! Just a heads up, I am going to be in the Heritage House kitchen today – cooking/baking away,” we all look at each other with extreme excitement while we get our utensils ready. The best part of Michelle’s cooking is how she makes ‘healthy’ foods taste great, and that’s what she typically does – healthier takes on less healthy dishes. But… in this edition of Michelle Bakes… she is going all out with this delicious, decadent, and rich dessert.
Thanks to a recommendation from one of our assistant news directors, and a recipe from Hugs & Cookies – Michelle whipped up this ‘Peanut Butter Lasagna’ dish. It contains layers and layers of peanut butter (obviously), chocolate, and Nutter Butter cookies. This dessert is a ‘no-bake’ dessert, which makes it perfect for those hot, summer days.
The only issue we had with the Peanut Butter Lasagna – it had to set in the fridge for at least 24-hours. It was worth the wait!
Here’s the recipe from Hugs & Cookies:
-
1 box Nutter Butter Cookies
- Cool Whip or whip your own fresh whipped cream (1 cup cream plus a drop of sugar for sweetness)
- Peanut Butter Cups
- ½ cup peanut butter, melted in the microwave
- 1 box instant or regular vanilla pudding, prepared according to package
-
- Line the bottom of an 8×8 pan with Nutter Butter Cookies.
- Top with a drizzle of the melted peanut butter.
- Add ½ the pudding.
- Add half the cream. (I like to use a pastry bag so it is pretty but you can spread it if you prefer.)
- Top with chopped peanut butter cups.
- Repeat the layering!
- Decorate the top with crushed nutter butter cookies, peanut butter cups and a drizzle more of peanut butter.
- This must be chilled overnight for the cookies to soften! We are talking 24 hours or more-a a little tip to speed the softening up….halve the cookies lengthwise (don’t worry about the cream) and layer them halved. Or you could even chop the cookies and use chopped cookies in the layers! Either way you choose will be delicious!!!