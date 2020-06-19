Michelle Bakes: Peanut Butter Cookie Lasagna

Michelle Dunaway is seriously our favorite foodie/home cook here at 9 & 10. When she sends out the memo saying, “Hey everyone! Just a heads up, I am going to be in the Heritage House kitchen today – cooking/baking away,” we all look at each other with extreme excitement while we get our utensils ready. The best part of Michelle’s cooking is how she makes ‘healthy’ foods taste great, and that’s what she typically does – healthier takes on less healthy dishes. But… in this edition of Michelle Bakes… she is going all out with this delicious, decadent, and rich dessert.

Thanks to a recommendation from one of our assistant news directors, and a recipe from Hugs & Cookies – Michelle whipped up this ‘Peanut Butter Lasagna’ dish. It contains layers and layers of peanut butter (obviously), chocolate, and Nutter Butter cookies. This dessert is a ‘no-bake’ dessert, which makes it perfect for those hot, summer days.

The only issue we had with the Peanut Butter Lasagna – it had to set in the fridge for at least 24-hours. It was worth the wait!

Here’s the recipe from Hugs & Cookies:

Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets) 1 box Nutter Butter Cookies

Cool Whip or whip your own fresh whipped cream (1 cup cream plus a drop of sugar for sweetness)

Peanut Butter Cups

½ cup peanut butter, melted in the microwave

1 box instant or regular vanilla pudding, prepared according to package