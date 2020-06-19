Chateau Chantal Safety Guidelines for Wine Tasting and Summer Events

Like many businesses and organizations across Michigan, area wineries are implementing safety guidelines because of COVID-19. This includes Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City. Since they were given the green light to re-open, the winery staff has incorporated the guidelines for anyone coming into their building.

Director of marketing for Chateau Chantal, Kyle Brownley says first and foremost, anyone who plans on entering the winery needs to have a face mask on. If someone does not have a mask, the winery is selling them on site.

“We’re operating on anytime you’re in the building, even if it’s just to run in for a second, just make sure that you have your face mask on to help keep everybody safe. You’ll notice all of our employees wearing face masks as well,” says Brownley.

Plus, if you are planning on wine tasting you must make reservations online. People can’t just show up to the winery and expect to come inside as they might normally do prior to the pandemic.

“Make your reservation and then when you come through the door, you can send just one or two people from your group. Pick up your wine, you’ll notice that we do have protective sheets between you and the person serving you,” says Brownley.

Once people do get their wine, they then are required to go outside to either of the patio settings overlooking the east and west portions of Grand Traverse Bay. Brownley says all of their outdoor tables are socially distanced, so it does create a safe space to drink wine.

“The tables are all spaced more than six to eight feet apart, and it really allows you to kind of have your own area, enjoy some wine and still take in this beautiful Michigan views,” says Brownley.

There are also upcoming summer events at Chateau Chantal including their ongoing wine dinners and music events, all of which require reservations since only a limited number of people can be at the winery with the COVID-19 guidelines in place.

For more details on the guidelines, reservations, and upcoming events at Chateau Chantal click here.