Casinos Explore Cashless Payments to Limit Spread of Coronavirus

As casinos across the state start to open back up, they are trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The American Gaming Association wants regulators to make it easier to do cashless payments.

The association wants states where gambling is allowed to update their rules or laws to start cashless options for gamblers.

Commercial and tribal casinos took part in an 18-month study to look into the matter.

Across the country, there are only a small number of casinos that already take cashless payments.