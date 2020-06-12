Michelle Bakes: Chocolate Swirl Tiramisu

Michelle Dunaway gives a traditional treat a little makeover with some ‘deconstruction’. In this edition of Michelle Bakes, she combines the signature flavors of tiramisu to make a fun and tasty twist to this classic Italian dessert.

This recipe is fairly easy to make, fun to eat, and incorporates delicious dark chocolate, espresso, and mascarpone for a smooth and creamy texture. Here’s Michelle’s version of the ‘Chocolate Swirl Tiramisu’ from Epicurious. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients

1 cup whipping cream

1/2 cup mascarpone

1/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 1/2 ounces dark chocolate, melted

2 tablespoons espresso, cooled

2 tablespoons coffee liqueur

12 small store-bought ladyfingers

Directions

Place the cream, mascarpone, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Set aside. Place the chocolate, coffee, and liqueur in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Swirl the chocolate mixture through the cream mixture. Divide the mixture among 4 (1-cup) glasses and serve with the ladyfingers.