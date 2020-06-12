Michelle Bakes: Chocolate Swirl Tiramisu

Sarah Himes,

Michelle Dunaway gives a traditional treat a little makeover with some ‘deconstruction’.  In this edition of Michelle Bakes, she combines the signature flavors of tiramisu to make a fun and tasty Tiramisu Ll Pkg 4.transfertwist to this classic Italian dessert. 

This recipe is fairly easy to make, fun to eat, and incorporates delicious dark chocolate, espresso, and mascarpone for a smooth and creamy texture. Here’s Michelle’s version of the ‘Chocolate Swirl Tiramisu’ from Epicurious. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup mascarpone
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 3 1/2 ounces dark chocolate, melted
  • 2 tablespoons espresso, cooled
  • 2 tablespoons coffee liqueur
  • 12 small store-bought ladyfingers

Directions

Place the cream, mascarpone, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Set aside. Place the chocolate, coffee, and liqueur in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Swirl the chocolate mixture through the cream mixture. Divide the mixture among 4 (1-cup) glasses and serve with the ladyfingers.

