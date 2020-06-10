Upper Peninsula, Much of Northern Michigan Enter Phase 5 of State’s Reopening Plan

The Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Michigan are one step closer to ending the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday started phase 5 for the regions, easing restrictions on businesses and communities.

Phase 5 puts the areas in a low-risk phase. The next and final phase would have them in post-pandemic.

Most of our area will be the first ones in the state to be in phase 5.

This means libraries, rustic state forest campgrounds and overnight stays in DNR managed harbors can come back.

It also allows businesses who have close contact with people to open back up.

That means tattoo parlors, as well as nail and hair salons.

The owner of Timberlie’s Salon Studio in Kalkaska says phones have been rigging nonstop, but she says she’s taking her time with each appointment to make sure everyone is safe.

Everyone in the salon has a mask on.

The stylists wash their hands between each customer and wipe down the chair when they leave.

Timberlie says the last three months were tough, but waking up Wednesday was like Christmas morning.