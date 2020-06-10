The Annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Goes Virtual

The 72nd Annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival will look a little different this year by going ‘virtual’. The actual event has been canceled along with the parade and other festivities, but you can catch all of the fun from the previous years by visiting Mackinac Island’s website.

From the glamour, glitz, and music of the 71st parade, to the guided walkthroughs of the lilac fields from the ‘the lilac man’, Jeff Young – each day through June 14, a long list of virtual events will be released on Mackinac Island’s social media channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram).

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

June 10 – Virtual Tour of Island Retailers Offering Lilac Gifts & Goods.

June 11 – Lilac Themed Cocktail Recipes

June 12 – Interview with Mackinac State Historic Parks CEO, Phil Porter

June 13 – Instagram Q & A with Lilac Expert Jeff Young

June 14 – 71st Annual Mackinac Island Parade (Re-Air)

They are also doing daily trivia questions and encouraging participants to share photos, videos, and memories of Lilac Festival events in the past. The annual Lilac Festival Poster contest is still a ‘go’ – and the winning poster will be available for sale in stores throughout the island. For a full list of events, click here.

Even though the festivities are canceled, the lilacs are still blooming and you can visit the island. “There’s still plenty to see, the lilac blooms should last up until July 4,” says Jeff Young. “You won’t have the benefit of a guided tour or festivities, but the lilacs themselves are such a sight to see”.

For more information about the 72nd Mackinac Island Lilac Virtual Festival, click here.