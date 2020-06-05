Michelle Bakes: Flourless Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Many grocery stores these days are finding it difficult to keep the shelves stocked – causing food shortages from bread to bacon. It’s even difficult to find popular food staples such as flour – and flour tends to be the main base for foods including baked goods. This has sent many ‘at-home’ cooks to the Web in search of new recipes and ingredient ideas.

‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway was lucky enough to find a recipe that leaves out the flour in this edition of ‘Michelle Bakes’. Here’s her take on the ‘Flourless Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies’ from Ambitious Kitchen. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients