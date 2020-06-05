Michelle Bakes: Flourless Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Many grocery stores these days are finding it difficult to keep the shelves stocked – causing food shortages from bread to bacon. It’s even difficult to find popular food staples such as flour – and flour tends to be the main base for foods including baked goods. This has sent many ‘at-home’ cooks to the Web in search of new recipes and ingredient ideas.
‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway was lucky enough to find a recipe that leaves out the flour in this edition of ‘Michelle Bakes’. Here’s her take on the ‘Flourless Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies’ from Ambitious Kitchen. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Ingredients
- 1 cup natural creamy peanut butter (just peanuts + salt)
- 2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup rolled oats (gluten-free if desired)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 2/3 cup chocolate chips, dairy-free if desired
- Flakey sea salt for sprinkling on top
Instructions
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
-
In a small bowl mix together the oats and baking soda; set aside.
-
In a large bowl mix together peanut butter, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla until smooth. Mix in dry ingredients with a wooden spoon, then gently fold in chocolate chips.
-
Roll cookies into 2-inch dough balls and place 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. BARELY flatten the top of the cookie with your hand. The dough should be pretty sticky so if you find this method annoying, simply use a cookie scoop to drop the cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheet. The cookies may not be as round in shape and perhaps a bit thicker, but that’s okay, they will still be delicious!
-
Bake cookies for 9-12 minutes and remove when edges barely begin to turn a golden brown. The cookies may look a little underdone, but they will continue to cook once you remove them from the oven.
-
Cool for 5 minutes on the cookie sheet then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Sprinkle each cookie with flakey sea salt. Repeat with remaining cookie dough. Makes 16-20 cookies.