Ferris State Economics Professor Discusses Latest Unemployment Numbers

There were positive numbers Friday from the U.S. Labor Department.

They say the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs in May.

That helped drop the unemployment rate to 13.3% percent.

Dr. Alex Cartwright says Friday’s jobs report is an encouraging sign for the U.S. economy, especially after the country reached jobless rates not seen since the Great Depression.

“The expectation this month was for the unemployment to continue to rise and the question was it going to rise and not only did we see it didn’t rise at all it actually fell by 2.5 million jobs,” said Dr. Cartwright.

The next few months of reopening will be critical. The question will be just how many people go back to work and how many businesses survive reduced capacity requirements, something likely to remain in place for the time being.

“COVID 19 is still very present here in Michigan and that’s why it’s on all of us to keep doing our part. It’s not just about us as individuals. It’s about our economy, it’s about our state, and it’s about our loved ones and so as we continue to move forward recall that we are still in this,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Dr. Cartwright says it’s hard to know exactly where the economy is heading, but Friday’s numbers are a sign things are moving in the right direction.

“I’m absolutely optimistic about the economy in the short term and I think that it’s hard not to be when the government has turned around and spent a record amount of money on fiscal stimulus, a couple trillion dollars, that money is going to get spent on something,” said Dr. Cartwright.