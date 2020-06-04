Treetops Thursday: Learn How to Golf from the Pros

The weather has been perfect for heading to the green for a round of golf. Since many of us got a late start to the game, some of our skills may be a little rusty. Luckily, Treetops Resort in Gaylord has talented and certified PGA golf instructors and lessons for any skill level.

Here are some of the lessons and workshops currently being offered.

‘Get Golf Ready’ is a group 5 lesson series that helps brush up on fundamentals and new principals to help improve your game. This program is ideal for any skill level.

Week one starts out on the driving range with full swing fundamentals, and then golfers head out to the course for the remaining weeks learning both the long and short game.

The five weeks of instruction are available Mondays or Wednesdays at 5:30 pm.

Click here for more information about ‘Get Golf Ready’.

They also offer a ‘1-Day Workshop’ that includes 5 hours of golf instruction, unlimited golf, V1 Video Analysis, and Foresight Sports Launch Monitor Technology.

If you ready for a crash course, click here. They also offer a ‘2-Day Workshop’ and ‘3-Day Workshop’.

These are just a few of the many programs being offered, including lessons and leagues for Junior Golfers.

For more information about lessons, workshops, and instructors – click here

Click here, to learn more about Treetops Resort and their other services.