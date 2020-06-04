Michigan Reports 206 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 206 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 58,241 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,595 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday’s deaths include 13 deaths identified during a vital records review.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 58,035 confirmed cases with 5,570 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 29, 38,099 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

More of Michigan went back to work Thursday.

Retailers were able to partially reopen under the governor’s plan to reengage the state’s economy.

Most have had to remain closed since the coronavirus crisis began.

Wednesday state lawmakers approved a bill that would distribute $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding, including $200 million to help small businesses restart.

Another 1.9 million have applied for unemployment this past week.

It’s the ninth straight week of massive unemployment numbers since shutdowns began in mid-March, bringing the total number of people who have applied for unemployment benefits to 42.7 million.

However, the number of people actually receiving current jobless aid only rose to 21.5 million. This suggests states reopening and businesses rehiring is offsetting some of the layoffs.

And some laid-off people filed duplicate applications for benefits as they struggled with unresponsive state unemployment systems.

On Friday, the government is expected to release a report on jobs for the entire month of May. It’s expected to show employers slashed 8 million jobs that month, raising the unemployment rate to 19.8%.

Emergency room visits have dropped 42% during the pandemic according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC warns some people may be putting off getting emergency care because of the coronavirus.

They say too many people are avoiding the ER with non-COVID emergencies during the pandemic.

That could put the health of many Americans at serious risk.

They say patients should especially not hesitate to seek emergency care for serious conditions.

A new study found hydroxychloroquine was ineffective at preventing COVID-19.

The results were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

It showed that hydroxychloroquine was not better than placebo pills at preventing illness from the coronavirus.

It also found that the drug did not seem to cause serious harm.

President Donald Trump took a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine and had no ill effects according to his doctor.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.