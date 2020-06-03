Watercolor Cafe: Mackinac Island’s Artsy Eatery and Creative Space

Over the last several weeks hopefully, you’ve been inspired to take on a new hobby— like learning to juggle, trying to learn a new language or maybe you finally found the time to pick up a paintbrush!

Kate Dupre has had a paintbrush in her hand as long as she can remember… She is a talented artist who calls Mackinac Island home — one of the best places in Northern Michigan to get some inspiration. “I love the community here. I love the small-town feel, the simple lifestyle, and also the seasonal lifestyle where you work hard six months out of the year, and then the other six months you can find something else to do,” explains Kate.

On top of being an artist, she is the business owner of Watercolor Cafe. A cafe off the beaten path on Mackinac Island serving both breakfast and lunch as well as turning into a studio in the evening where Kate teaches classes and artists come to collaborate.

As for Kate’s unique style, she does a lot of acrylic painting, illustration, and graphic design. “Most of my recent paintings are scenes of nature— and Mackinac Island that’s what fills my soul,” says Kate.

If you’re looking to take a class the next time you visit the island, follow along here for dates/times available.

To learn more about Watercolor Cafe, click here.