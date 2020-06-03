Creating a Smooth Workflow While Working from Home

Back in March of 2020, many of us started working from home, and plenty more will continue to do so. Having a designated workspace is very important in order to have a smooth and successful workflow and the creative director for Design Elemental in Traverse City is currently managing to make it ‘work’ in his own home.

Being a designer as well, Angelo Adamo used this as a moment for inspiration and customized his workspace to fit his needs and wants. Here are some of his ‘tips and tricks’ for modifying your home office.

Stay Organized. “That’s the #1 factor. Get storage bins, provide shelving, and really things you can hide stuff in.” Personalize Your Space. “…add sentimental items to your desk… it’s all about you, and what makes you happy, and what makes you move forward throughout the day.” Add Color, Textures, Sounds, and Scents. “Whether it’s a pinup board with inspirations, ambient music in the background that keep you just control and keep your emotions in a balanced mood, those little things will help. Even burning scent candles will help you stimulate your mind in different ways.

These are just a few of the many suggestions that can help ease your mind and will help turn your workplace in a heavenly workspace.

