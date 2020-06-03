Creating a Smooth Workflow While Working from Home
Back in March of 2020, many of us started working from home, and plenty more will continue to do so. Having a designated workspace is very important in order to have a smooth and successful workflow and the creative director for Design Elemental in Traverse City is currently managing to make it ‘work’ in his own home.
Being a designer as well, Angelo Adamo used this as a moment for inspiration and customized his workspace to fit his needs and wants. Here are some of his ‘tips and tricks’ for modifying your home office.
- Stay Organized. “That’s the #1 factor. Get storage bins, provide shelving, and really things you can hide stuff in.”
- Personalize Your Space. “…add sentimental items to your desk… it’s all about you, and what makes you happy, and what makes you move forward throughout the day.”
- Add Color, Textures, Sounds, and Scents. “Whether it’s a pinup board with inspirations, ambient music in the background that keep you just control and keep your emotions in a balanced mood, those little things will help. Even burning scent candles will help you stimulate your mind in different ways.
These are just a few of the many suggestions that can help ease your mind and will help turn your workplace in a heavenly workspace.
