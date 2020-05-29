Goat Milk Goodness: Leelanau County Family Makes Luxurious Goat Milk Soaps

Over the last couple months, chances are you’ve been spending more time at home than you’d probably like. However, for one Leelanau County family they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m a nurse and my husband is a fire chief and our day-time jobs are stressful and mentally taxing. There was just this strong desire to do something completely different than that,” explains Stefany Comeaux, the proud owner of Land of Milk and Honey.

Their homestead has become this family’s sweet escape. Here Stefany, her husband and four children run a goat farm— looking after 12 Nigerian Dwarf Goats. “One day she was like it would be kind of cool to have goats and then the next year or something we had a whole farm of them,” says Stefany.

The Comeauxs use the goat’s milk to make luxurious soap and bring a little goat milk goodness into people’s every day lives. Stefany explains, “Something as simple as washing your hands or taking a bath or taking quick shower, these things we do every day can become a moment of relief from our every day life.”

Here it’s not just about the soap. Stefany is hoping her 4 daughters are learning some valuable life skills along the way. Each of her daughters have settled into their own role on the farm. Having them home now due to the remainder of the school year being canceled has opened them up to even more lessons. Stefany explains, “these are really precious years. Three are in middle school and I feel it’s really important to do things with them right now— get them outside, away from technology, away from all the over-stimulating things in our society.”

To say Stefany’s plate is full is an understatement. As a full-time mother of 4, working a full-time job, all while running a farm she still manages to find the time to chase after her dream… “I hope people are inspired to chase whatever their dream is… Even if it’s a goat farm,” says Stefany.

If you would like more information about Land of Milk and Honey or would like to purchase soap, click here.