Preston Feather: Virtual Design done ‘Northern Michigan Style’

We have spent a lot of time in our homes the last few months, and some of us may be thinking ‘if I tweak this or change that – will the room will look a little better?’. We get a quick lesson in virtual architecture from design diva, Dana Lacuesta, and she shares some tips and tricks on how to maximize your space. See how she jazzes up a dark and drab home to a delightful dwelling all done ‘Northern Michigan Style’.

For more information about Dana Lacuesta – click here

For more information about Preston Feather – click here