President Trump Threatens to Withhold COVID-19 Funding for Michigan

President Donald Trump says he’s wants to withhold federal COVID-19 funding for Michigan because of absentee voting.

The president says absentee ballots were sent to millions of voters using federal relief funds.

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

That is not true. The state sent applications for absentee ballots to more than 7.5 million voters for both the August primary and November’s general election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says applications for the ballots were also mailed out in states like Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia.

Hi! 👋🏼 I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020

Trump later lodged a similar threat against Nevada, which has mailed actual ballots. Trump’s authority to hold up funding for either state is unclear.