President Trump Threatens to Withhold COVID-19 Funding for Michigan

President Donald Trump says he’s wants to withhold federal COVID-19 funding for Michigan because of absentee voting.

The president says absentee ballots were sent to millions of voters using federal relief funds.

That is not true. The state sent applications for absentee ballots to more than 7.5 million voters for both the August primary and November’s general election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says applications for the ballots were also mailed out in states like Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia.

Trump later lodged a similar threat against Nevada, which has mailed actual ballots. Trump’s authority to hold up funding for either state is unclear.

