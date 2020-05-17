‘The Super Six’ Dogs Being Trained to Detect Coronavirus

Scientists in London are working to test if canines can detect the coronavirus in humans.

The United Kingdom made the announcement about the trial on Saturday.

Researchers are looking at a group of dogs they are calling “the super six”.

It is made up of both Labradors and cocker spaniels.

They will be trained to detect coronavirus using odor samples.

Medical experts say other respiratory diseases are known to change body odor.

Dogs have been previously been successful in detecting malaria, cancer and Parkinson’s disease.