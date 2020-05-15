Northwestern Michigan College Hosts Virtual Barbecue

The other day we told you Northwestern Michigan College canceled its 65th Annual Barbecue but now they’ve found a way to bring it online.

The Virtual Barbecue features different activities including downloadable puzzles, NMC music performances, and a Dennos Museum virtual gallery.

Participants are encouraged to send in pictures and videos, as well as share some of their favorite stories from previous barbecues.

“Inviting people to do their own backyard barbecues and share those photos with us this weekend and through the rest of this month as the weather warms up a bit here. So it’s a different format, but really it’s about connecting in the ways we can right now,” said Executive Director of NMC Foundation, Rebecca Teahen.

The Virtual Barbecue is online now through May 30.

For more information, click here.