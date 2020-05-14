Study Finds COVID-19 Test Used in US Misses Positive Cases

A new study found the COVID-19 tests used in the U.S. frequently miss cases of the virus.

The White House uses the Abbott ID NOW test which can show result in just 13 minutes.

But New York University researchers found the test to be “unacceptable” to use with patients.

They looked at nasal swabs from 101 patients who came in for testing. Another diagnostic test found that 31 of them had COVID-19.

Of those positive swabs, 48% were negative with the Abbott test.

Abbott has disputed the findings saying it is inconsistent with other studies.