Michigan Reports 1,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 1,191 new cases of the coronavirus and 73 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 49,582 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,787 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

The state of Michigan says Thursday’s COVID-19 case count is a significant increase over reports from previous days. Several factors are contributing to this increase including backlogged results being reported electronically into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) and increased testing at correctional facilities across the state.

Wednesday the state was at 48,391 confirmed cases with 4,714 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 8, 22,686 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, Grand Traverse County is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19, and the health department said both cases are community acquired. The county is reporting a total of 23 positive cases, six probable cases, 14 recoveries and five deaths.

In Michigan, the rain had made for smaller crowds at a protest in Lansing.

Protesters wrapped themselves in their flags and used signs to shield the rain Thursday morning.

It appears the crowd only reached a few hundred, with very little issues state police had to handle.

This is easily the smallest of the three protests over the last several weeks at the Capitol as about several hundred people gathered on the Capitol Building steps.

Things remained peaceful for the most part, aside from two small scuffles where police did have to step in.

The message of this crowd is that they want the state opened up and are worried about what will happen to many local businesses.

The U.S. Department of Labor says 3 million people filed for unemployment last week. That brings the total to 36 million, adding to an already historic high.

The news comes just a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jermome Powell spoke of an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes.

Jobless claims are expected to peak sometime within the next two months.

President Trump is disagreeing with the nation’s top infectious disease expert on how the country should be responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Particularly when it comes schools.

During a remote hearing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned senators opening states too quickly could have serious consequences.

He said there could be a resurgence of the virus in the fall and schools could be putting children in danger if they reopen.

Fauci advised schools to exercise caution when allowing students back into the classroom, but he also said some should not reopen at all next year.

President Trump disagreed with that statement.

“To me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools,” he said on Wednesday. “I think they should open the schools. Absolutely. I think they should. And it’s had very little impact on young people…Our country’s gotta get back and it’s got to get back as soon as possible.”

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is paving the way for businesses in the state to reopen.

The court overturned the state’s stay-at-home order Wednesday, calling it “unlawful and unenforceable.”

The emergency order was first put in place in March by Wisconsin’s Department of Health and Human Services under direction from Gov. Tony Evers. It was then extended until May 26.

