Northwestern Michigan College Offers Financial Relief Fund, Food Pantry for Students

We’ve seen college students struggling across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes those at Northwestern Michigan College.

In late April, NMC received $1 million from the CARES act.

In just three weeks, they’ve distributed more than $180,000 to their students.

97% of those that applied for help got it.

Financial struggles aside, many students are still excelling academically.

“One of the things we’ve heard from all our learners throughout this whole process is, they’re really dedicated to staying committed to their goals which has been really inspiring for us. So if they can remain that committed to achieving their goals then we have to remain at least that committed to helping them get there,” said Executive Director of PR Diana Fairbanks.

NMC also has a food pantry available to students who need it.

If you are a student at NMC and would like to apply for their Financial Emergency Relief Fund, click here.