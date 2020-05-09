Sault Ste. Marie Community Throws Birthday Parade for Toddler with Down Syndrome

The cold and wind didn’t stop one family from celebrating their special boy’s birthday on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie.

Lukas Randazzo turned three today.

A large birthday party with a lot of people was planned a while back, but that had to change.

The fire department, police, friends and family all joined in the parade to celebrate Lukas’ big day.

He has down syndrome but just like any other three-year-old, he loves a good parade.

Despite the weather and pandemic, the celebration went on with a lot of excitement and a very happy boy.

“I have been planning his birthday party for quite some time and when we went into the lockdown, I decided to turn it into a parade instead. We just live in a great community!” said Rebecca Randazzo, Lukas’ mother.