Valet to President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of the U.S. Navy who serves as one of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news has caused concern about the president’s own possible exposure. A White House spokesperson says the president and vice president have since tested negative for the virus and they will continue to receive daily tests.

“I’ve had very little contact, personal contact with this gentleman,” the president said. “Know who he is, good person, but I’ve had very little contact with him. Mike’s had very little contact with him.”

Valets are members of an elite military unit assigned to the White House. They work incredibly close to the president and the first family.