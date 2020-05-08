Cadillac 4 Movie Theater Closing Doors Permanently

The Cadillac 4 movie theater recently announced it will be closing its doors permanently.

In February the Cadillac 4, owned by Goodrich Quality Theaters, applied for bankruptcy.

They had hopes of getting back on their feet, but then the COVID-19 crisis swept in.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered movie theaters to temporarily close beginning March 16.

The theater says the complete loss of revenue hit them hard.

Now, the theater will remain closed until someone buys it and decides to reopen it.