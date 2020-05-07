Treetops Resort Offers Golfing Deal for Frontline Workers

Many northern Michigan businesses have been showing love to frontline workers including Treetops Resort in Gaylord.

The resort is offering unlimited rounds of golf for any frontline worker with the purchase of a walking 9 hole rate.

This runs from now through May 15 and tee times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must call ahead and reserve a time, then let them know you are a frontline worker.

“We want to share the great game of golf with them and just maybe extend their day on the golf course a little bit,” said Assistant General Manager Kevin McKinley.

You can call 867-529-5148 to schedule your tee time.

