BREAKING: Michigan Reports 196 New Coronavirus Cases, 86 COVID-19 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 196 new cases of the coronavirus and 86 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 43,950 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,135 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Sunday the state was at 43,754 confirmed cases with 4,049 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 2, 15,659 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, a second person from Mecosta County has died from COVID-19.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says the woman was in her 60s and died at home.

The U.S. Senate reopened Monday despite the Washington, D.C. area’s status as a hotspot in the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are now discussing a possible fourth economic relief bill.

More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past six weeks as businesses across the country shut down because of the pandemic.

The latest federal relief package was aimed at supporting small businesses.

Lawmakers agreed to provide $175 billion in the second round of funding for the paycheck protection program.

The Trump administration announced Sunday the money was divided up into 2.2 million small business loans averaging about $79,000 each.

According to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, another round of relief could be on the way.

For the first time ever, the Supreme Court of the United States will begin hearing arguments by phone starting this week.

The court announced it will ask their questions in order of seniority with Chief Justice John Roberts going first.

Once each justice exhausts their line of questioning, the next justice can begin.

Any remaining questions can be asked after the first round is over If there’s time.

The court will hear 10 cases over the next two weeks.

The sessions will mark the first time in history members of the public can listen in to arguments in real time.

