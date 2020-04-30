Soo Lock Construction of Poe-Sized Lock Reaches Contract Phase

The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking construction bids for the beginning stages of a new lock in Sault Ste. Marie.

A study from the Department of Homeland Security deemed a new lock necessary back in 2015.

The study showed if there were to be a 6-month interruption in the Poe Lock’s operation, it would be an economic disaster for the entire country.

These bids would be for a new upstream approach wall for the locks complex.

The move is being applauded by Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman.

Bergman has pushed for infrastructure upgrades.

