Northern Michigan Golf Courses Continue to Reopen

Last week, Governor Whitmer announced she’s loosening some restrictions on her stay-at-home order and that includes allowing golf courses to open up.

Many in northern Michigan have already done so and Tullymore Golf Resort in Stanwood is back in business starting on Friday.

CEO Matt Golden of Tullymore says there’s still a lot of unknowns moving forward but with the sunshine and warmer temperatures we’re expecting it’s the perfect time to hit the course.

“We are excited the governor has allowed golf courses to open in Michigan. The weather looks great this weekend, so it’s a great time to play a round of golf,” said Golden.

Tullymore says they’re following proper guidelines, which includes not allowing the use of carts.