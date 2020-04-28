Bellaire Family Health Center Opens Drive-Thru Testing Site

Many testing sites for COVID-19 have begun opening around northern Michigan, and the newest one opens on Wednesday.

Bellaire Family Health Center is the latest site to begin drive-thru testing.

Their site is the first to open in Antrim County, which is helpful for people in the area so they can be tested closer to home and not run any risks by traveling.

The biggest thing to remember with this site is it needs to be done by appointment.

“Starting tomorrow we’ll be doing drive-thru testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 4 p.m., by appointment,” said Rachel Krino, the marketing director and outreach coordinator for Bellaire Family Health. “And that’s very important because we still need to get an order from a provider or pre-screen our folks before they come in for testing.”

Bellaire Family Health Center will be doing the testing at a designated spot at the building.

You can find other testing sites across the state here.