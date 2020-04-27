FBI Raids Salon in Macomb Co. for Promoting Treatment of COVID-19 with Vitamin C
The FBI raided a downstate salon after it advertised a questionable treatment for coronavirus.
Investigators say Allure Medical Spa in Macomb County promoted an IV vitamin-c treatment for COVID-19 patients who weren’t sick enough to be in the hospital.
The agency says the treatment is fraudulent and spa staff didn’t follow safety protocols to protect patients or staff.
No one has been arrested. The FBI is still investigating.