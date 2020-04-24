Interlochen Center for the Arts Continue Summer Tradition

Sarah Himes,

Many camps and classes have been canceled throughout the summer, but one local art school is carrying on their tradition of a Interlochen Signsummer camp.

For the first time in Interlochen Arts Camp history, it will be offering virtual programs with world-renowned artists, musicians, writers, and dancers – including Wynton Marsalis, Nicoletta Benedetti, Craig Hall, Janet Leahy and much more.

Acting, musical theatre, theatre design, writing, dance, visual arts, and filmmaking are just a few of the many programs being offered to start June 28th on Interlochen Online.

