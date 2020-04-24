Interlochen Center for the Arts Continue Summer Tradition

Many camps and classes have been canceled throughout the summer, but one local art school is carrying on their tradition of a summer camp.

For the first time in Interlochen Arts Camp history, it will be offering virtual programs with world-renowned artists, musicians, writers, and dancers – including Wynton Marsalis, Nicoletta Benedetti, Craig Hall, Janet Leahy and much more.

Acting, musical theatre, theatre design, writing, dance, visual arts, and filmmaking are just a few of the many programs being offered to start June 28th on Interlochen Online.