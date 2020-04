In most stores, toys are divided up by color, theme, and gender. The ponies and dolls can be found in the “girls” section, while basketballs and action figures can be found in the “boys” section. Obviously, toy makers and even parents gear their child toward gender-specific toys, but can that be harmful to a child?

On today’s Positive Parenting, we answer that question and take a look at ways children, and their parents can get the most out of playtime.