McBain Schools Handing Out Meals to Local Families in Need

The McBain school district is now handing out meals to the local families in need.

They will be providing breakfast and lunch to any student in the form of a drive-up distribution process.

Meals are distributed in the back parking lot between 10 a.m. and noon.

Families will get three breakfast meals and three lunch meals on the scheduled days.

McBain’s middle school principal says they have nearly 200 families already signed up.

“We are doing this just to help our families out. Our kids come here every day to eat breakfast and lunch, and we are not providing those services to them with the shutdown. And people in the community who may have been laid off could use the assistance, so we are using some of our federal funding and grant dollars that we have gotten from the state to put on these food banks,” explained Principal David Wissner.

Volunteers from McBain schools will be out handing off the meals every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon through the end of the school year.

If you would like to sign up, click here.