Mason Co. Business Creates Product to Help Combat the Spread of Coronavirus

A Mason County business is adapting to this pandemic and addressing an essential demand.

Star Ingenuity is a metal fabrication company in Ludington.

A large portion of their business is with the TSA and airports — fabricating scanning systems.

For those systems they use plexiglass shielding, which they’ve now repurposed for germ and virus shields.

They say they’ve introduced this product line to meet a very high demand.

“We can see where there is going to be the need for hundreds and hundreds of thousands of these type shields and like a ventilator like a face shield or a mask they can’t be built over night. So I think for potential customers to get in front of it early is very important,” said Owner Mike Malkowksi.

They’ve developed a standard line of shields and will do custom work.

