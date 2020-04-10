Michigan Coronavirus Executive Orders and Executive Directives
Executive Directives
ED 2020-02 – Public Meetings of State Michigan Public Bodies During the COVID-19 Emergency
ED 2020-03 – Restrictions on State Discretionary Spending During the OVID-19 Emergency
ED 2020-04 – Moratorium on State Hiring, Creation of New Positions, Filling Vacant Positions, Transfers and Promotions
Executive Orders
EO 2020-12 – Enhanced Support for Deliveries
EO 2020-13 – Temporary Enhancements to Operational Capacity and Efficiency of Health Care Facilities
EO 2020-14 – Temporary Extension of Deadline to Redeem Property for Nonpayment of Delinquent Property Taxes
E0 2020-15 – Temporary Authorization of Remote Participation in Public Meetings and Hearings and Temporary Relief from Monthly Meeting Requirements for School Boards
EO 2020-16 – Expanding Child Care Access During the COVID-19 Emergency
EO 2020-17 – Temporary Restrictions on Non-Essential Medical and Dental Procedures
EO 2020-18 – Enhanced Restrictions on Price Gouging
EO 2020-19 – Temporary Prohibition Against Entry to Premises for the Purpose of Removing or Excluding a Tenant or Mobile Home Owner from their Home
EO 2020-20 – Temporary Restrictions on the Use of Places of Public Accommodation
EO 2020-22 – Extension of County Canvass Deadlines for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election
EO 2020-23 – Enhanced Authorization of Remote Means for carrying out State Administrative Procedures
EO 2020-24 – Temporary Expansions in Unemployment Eligibility and Cost-Sharing
EO 2020-25 – Temporary Enhancements to Operational Capacity, Flexibility and Efficiency of Pharmacies
EO 2020-26 – Extension of April 2020 Michigan Income Tax Filing Deadlines
EO 202-27 – Conducting Elections on May 5, 2020 using Absent Voter Ballots
EO 2020-28 – Restoring Water Services to Occupied Residences during the COVID-19 Pandemic
EO 2020-29 – Temporary COVID-19 Protocols for Entry into Michigan Department of Corrections Facilities and Transfers to and from Department Custody; Temporary Recommend COVID-19 Protocols and Enhanced Early-Release Authorization for County Jails, Local Lockups and Juvenile Detention Centers
EO 2020-30 – Temporary Relief from Certain Restrictions and Requirements Governing the Provision of Medical Services
EO 2020-31 – Temporary Relief from Standard Vapor Pressure Restrictions on Gasoline Sales
EO 2020-33 – Expanded Emergency and Disaster Declaration
EO 2020-34 – Temporary Restrictions on Veterinary Services
EO 2020-35 – Provision of K-12 Education During the Remainder of the 2019-20 School Year
E0 2020-36 – Protecting Workers who Stay Home, Stay Safe when they or their Close Contacts are Sick
EO 2020-37 – Temporary Restrictions on Entry into Health Care Facilities, Residential Care Facilities, Congregate Care Facilities and Juvenile Justice Facilities
EO 2020-38 – Temporary Extensions of Certain FOIA Deadlines to Facilitate COVID-19 Emergency Response Efforts
EO 2020-39 – Temporary Relief from Certain Restrictions and Requirements Governing the Provision of Emergency Medical Services
EO 2020-40 – Temporary Relief from Certain Credentialing Requirements for Motor Carries Transporting Essential Supplies, Equipment and Persons
EO 2020-41 – Encouraging the use of Electronic Signatures and Remote Notarization. Witnessing and Visitation during the COVID-19 Pandemic
EO 2020-42 – Temporary Requirement to Suspend Activities that are not Necessary to Sustain or Protect Life