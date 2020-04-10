Gov. Whitmer Talks New Stay-At-Home Order in 1-on-1 Interview

A day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended and expanded the stay-at-home order in Michigan, she sat down, one-on-one, with 9&10 News for a deep dive in to the new rules facing the state.

“Social distancing measures work but now is not the time to start loosening things,” says Gov. Whitmer, “In fact, we have to double down and do more.”

Michiganders looking for some reprieve didn’t get it yesterday as Gov. Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order.

“Until we start seeing something consistently, we can’t start to relax. We can’t take a breath. We can’t stop ordering PPE and trying to get the Feds to help us,” says Whitmer, “We need to keep doing all of this in hopes that this really is a trend.”

The updated order also tightened restrictions. Things like stores limiting customer numbers and prohibiting non essential travel, including a trip to your second home up north.

“Speaking with leaders of hospitals in the northern part of our state, it was very clear that they were worried,” says Whitmer.

It was the most commented issue for Northern Michiganders the past three weeks.

“I would love to be coming up to Elk Rapids, trust me, but the fact of the matter is, if I got in the car I have to go to the gas station and I’ll be touching a gas pump.” says Whitmer.

Not included in the order was loosening any restrictions on what jobs are essential and what isn’t.

“We’re not in a position right now where it’s safe for more people be out and about,” says Whitmer.

Despite being able to be done with distance, lawn care, construction, golf courses and jobs like that are still closed.

“Bringing out more people and the more people that are out and about the more the spread,” says Whitmer, “More lives are going to be lost and the longer our economy will suffer.”

Whitmer has the power to extend the order again but she seems optimistic.

“We are all in this together and we’ve got to continue our efforts for three more weeks,” says Whitmer, “If we are aggressive, we can really see this flatten.”