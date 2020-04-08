Traverse City Leaders Suspending Short-Term Rentals Indefinitely

The coronavirus has put a big question mark on the Cherry Capital’s signature tourist season.

Traverse City officials have decided to suspend all short-term rental licenses, which means visitors won’t be able to rent an Airbnb, VRBO or vacation house indefinitely.

“We’re continuing to look at [the outbreak] and we’re doing what we can do to help protect the public health,” said city clerk Benjamin Marentette. “We have communicated into all of the license holders for vacation home rentals…that their license is suspended immediately.

During a normal year, TC property owner Cindy Anderson has guests booked for ten weeks straight.

“Consistently with my rentals, the second week in June, all the way through the wine season for us,” said Anderson. “I personally understand them saying, hey, let’s freeze. Let’s freeze this while we have a stay in place order.”

Now, Anderson and her neighbors are willing to give up their empty properties to healthcare workers who might need it while they’re battling COVID-19.

“If someone needs a house, we’re here for them and we’ve got plenty of rentals. I’ve got a whole long list of [neighbors] that are going to talk to potential tenants,” said Anderson. “And by the way, we’re not charging any fees. We’re not charging any commissions. If you do the right thing, the money will follow.”

But for many property owners around the region, the money will be missing, big time.

Suzanne Sandmeyer owns a two-bedroom property in Northport and says the virus has created a lot of uncertainty, and her longstanding bookings are getting canceled.

“It’s a way for me to string a lot of things together and make things work, so it’s a significant amount of lost income,” said Suzanne Sandmeyer.”

The city of Traverse City is closely monitoring the state and national outbreak to decide when to lift their rental suspension.

If you are a healthcare worker or someone on the frontlines of the virus that needs a rental property to isolate in, you can contact Cindy Anderson about the generous homes they’re offering for free. Email CAnderson@LakeHomes.com