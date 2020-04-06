World Magnetics in Traverse City Manufactures Ventilator Switches

A small Traverse City company is doing their part to help with medical supplies for the coronavirus pandemic.

World Magnetics is manufacturing around 18,000 switches for ventilators.

These switches are being distributed globally.

The company only consists of 34 employees.

Martin Paul, the owner of World Magnetics, says those working on the frontlines need support now more than ever.

“It makes us very proud. Everyone at World Magnetics is proud to be supporting those frontline medicine people. The doctors and nurses and anything we can do to help is a great thing,” said Paul.

World Magnetics produces around one million pressure switches a year that are used for anything from a coffee machine to an aircraft.