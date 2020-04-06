How to Make CDC Recommended Face Masks Without Sewing, Using Common Items Around the House

After weeks of saying it is not necessary, the Center for Disease Control has new data and now recommends people wear a face covering when out public.

“The CDC is recommending Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask, they can be purchased online or made at home,” President Trump said.

The U.S. Surgeon General says this new guidance comes as they learn mo re about the virus and how its spread.

“This means the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity for example, coughing, speaking or sneezing,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.

They stress it is not a substitute for social distancing and should be a homemade covering.

“The CDC is not recommending the use of medical grade or surgical grade masks, we want that to be used for our great medical people that are working so hard,” President Trump said.

There are two CDC recommended ways that don’t require sewing, and take just a few simple supplies.

Items like a bandana and some rubber bands, or a t-shirt and scissors.

Bandana Method

Fold bandana in half. Fold top halfway down, and the bottom halfway up. Place rubber bands (or hair ties) about 6 inches apart. Fold sides in and tuck. Place rubber bands (or hair ties) around your ears, and your mask is good to go!

T-Shirt Method

Cut the bottom 7-8 inches of the t-shirt off. Cut out a 6-7 inch square from one side Cut the tie strings Tie one set on top your head, the other around your neck and your mask is good to go!

For visual aids, and more on the CDC recommendation, click here.