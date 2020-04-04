Ferris State University to Host Online Commencement Ceremony in May

The coronavirus pandemic has robbed college seniors of their chance to walk across the stage at graduation.

Now, Ferris State University is putting together a virtual ceremony to give every student their moment.

Ferris will be hosting a virtual commencement in May.

The school is inviting graduates to record and submit a 12 second video, and make an announcement slide with their name degree and a photo. They’ll be able to decorate it with quotes and messages as well.

The ceremony will also include the National Anthem and speeches from the president and academic deans.

“These are challenging times for everybody and one of the things that we have sought is input from our students, our faculty, our staff. To try to come up with the best solutions that we can that work for as many people as possible,” said Sandy Gholston, FSU news services and social media manager.

Ferris State University plans to have a special on-campus event for graduates in December.