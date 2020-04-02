Northern Michigan Superintendents Developing Plans for Remainder of School Year

Following the governor’s decision on closing schools, superintendents throughout the state have been working out plans that best fit their individual districts.

They are to present those plans to the state.

“We had anticipated this scenario,” said Jennifer Brown, the superintendent at CAPS.

Cadillac Area Public Schools are going with a blended plan.

“A lot of our plans right now are including a technology enhanced version of student learning as well as a paper pencil version of student learning,” said Brown.

Of their 3, 200 students, about 20% don’t have access to the internet and 40% don’t have computer devices.

“We’re looking at device distribution so that if a device is the barrier, we can provide a device,” said Brown.

Chippewa Hills School District is working on a similar plan, facing the same technological barriers.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s that 25 to 30% range,” said Bob Grover, the superintendent at Chippewa Hills.

The Michigan Education Association supports the governor and says, “Distance learning can never fully replace face-to-face time between students and educators, but we must do the very best we can under these unprecedented circumstances.”

Also supporting her decision is State Superintendent Doctor Michael Rice saying, “In this public health crisis, the governor continues to put public health first. I appreciate her efforts to address public health and public education needs at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Through this time, educators are hoping everyone can stay positive.

“Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay strong. If you can do those three things, we’ll conquer this and prevail in the end,” said Grover.