Calming Your Mind Through Meditation During a Crisis

High stress, anxiety, and ongoing racing thoughts have become a common part of our lives with the coronavirus crisis. It seems like we might go to bed thinking about what’s going on in the world around us and wake up with the same agonizing feelings.

Psychotherapist, meditation and yoga instructor with the Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City, Kirt Baab says there are three stages our minds go through during a crisis. First, we remember life before COVID19 and then we know what life is like as we’re experiencing the sensations of what’s going on around us. In the future, once the crisis is over we’ll have a new stage that we’ll begin to process.

While we’re in the middle stage trying to calm our minds and find inner peace, meditation and mindfulness is what Baab says will help. He says anyone can meditate, even beginners.

The meditation even for a few minutes, puts you in the present moment so you’re able to focus on your senses and breath. It’s a way to pull away from the chaos around us to simply heal our minds and focus on self-compassion.

To see the two-part interview with Kirt Baab through SKYPE with Melissa Smith see the video above.

For a direct link to a mindfulness and self-compassion website, Baab mentioned in the interviews click here.

For a link to Cowell Family Cancer Center including their support groups click here.