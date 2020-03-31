Tour Historical Sites in Manistee County from Home

People can now visit historical sites in Manistee County from the comfort of their own home.

The Manistee Historic Sites Tours offer virtual journeys to more than 100 historical sites across the county.

Armchair travelers can choose from eight themes touts — from churches, homes to historical industrial sites.

In the era of social distancing, the Manistee County Visitors Bureau hopes the virtual tours will give everybody the opportunity to visit some of their landmark locations.

Kathryn Kenny, executive director of Manistee County Visitors Bureau, says, “Being able to take a virtual tour of our historic sites brings us hope that we’re going to get through this. It provides a gimps into our history and we’ve been here for a long time and we’re going to be here for a long time yet.”

