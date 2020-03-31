Coronavirus Could Impact Foster Care System

The affect of the coronavirus is reaching the foster care system in Michigan.

Bethany Christian Services says during an pandemic like this, they see a decrease in foster families and an increase in abuse.

“COVID-19 has posed a lot of challenges for us and how we serve our clients, our children and our families,” said Chelsea Hill, the branch director of Bethany in Traverse City. “It’s expected to lead to a rise and up tick in children entering the foster care system, it’s also going to delay any family reunification and also our need for foster families there’s going to be an even greater need for families to step forward and being willing to foster.”

Because of the stay-at-home order, it opens up children to be more vulnerable to abuse and neglect in their homes with no other place to go, which is why they see an increase.

With courts only doing emergency cases, family reunifications get pushed back and families are less willing to take in foster children as well.

If you are considering being a foster parent, however, all of their training and meetings are being offered online.

You can visit their website for more information.