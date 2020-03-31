Antrim County Asks for Ideas, Donations to Help Protect Critical Workers

One county in northern Michigan is challenging its community members to lend a hand.

With a shortage of protective gear and supplies, Antrim County is asking for ideas and donations that can help protect critical workers.

This includes people like first responders and police officers.

They say if you have a good idea for personal protective equipment, you can submit your idea through Facebook.

“Our biggest desire right now is to get the word out to residents. Get them involved and be a part of the solution,” said Public Information Officer, Jeremy Scott.

If you’d like to donate supplies, there is a drop box located at the county building.

If the donation is too big for the box, you can also call the county to arrange a pick up.

If you have a good idea for a personal protective equipment, you can submit your idea on their Facebook page @atrimcountymi.