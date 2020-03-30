Menu Monday: Melissa Smith’s White Bean Chili

For most of us we’ve stocked up on everything from canned beans to packages of rice, potatoes and other items we’re hoping will last us through several weeks with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. With that said, an easy, healthy recipe with simple ingredients is what we should all try to aim for.

During ‘the four’ Melissa Smith shares her personal white bean chili recipe that she and her husband, Phil made. She used only ingredients she had stocked up including several cans of beans. The whole idea is not to leave your home and use what you have in the kitchen. This recipe can also be altered depending on what you have during this self-isolation, stay at home order.

Here is the recipe:

White Bean Chili Recipe

(*This recipe is based on 2-4 servings. Ingredients need to alter depending on the number of people being served.)

2 cans white beans (ie: garbanzo beans, cannellini beans, navy beans, great northern, pinto)

2 cans tomatoes or two cups freshly cut tomatoes

6 cups of water

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoon sea salt or pink Himalayan salt

2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoon dill powder

2 teaspoon chili powder

3 teaspoon pepper

2 cups rice or quinoa

2 cups nutritional yeast

Mix ingredients together in a pot and bring to simmer for about 25-30 minutes

Remaining chili can be put in the freezer and eaten in the days and weeks to come

Check out the video posted above or the recipe, Melissa shares within this article.