Kalkaska County Man Dies From COVID-19

A Kalkaska County man who tested positive for COVID-19 last week has died.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says the man was in his late 80s and was hospitalized at Munson Healthcare Kalkaska Memorial Health Center on March 25.

He was tested for coronavirus and his results came back positive on March 26. He passed away Monday morning at the hospital.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”

