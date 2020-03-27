What Will Coronavirus Crisis Mean for Mackinac Island Businesses, Tourism?

The coronavirus has made an impact on all different kinds of businesses, including tourism in northern Michigan.

And there is no tourist destination quite like Mackinac Island.

But what will this mean for businesses there and their season?

It is an uncertain time for all of us, and certainly for business owners everywhere.

On Mackinac Island, many are wondering when their season will start.

We know the Grand Hotel pushed its opening date back to the end of May.

The Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau says each business is making their 2020 scheduling decisions with everyone’s safety in mind.

They say the majority of businesses are still planning to welcome people here to the summer destination.