Cadillac Casting Donates Medical Supplies to Munson Healthcare

Many companies around the country are donating much needed supplies to the medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

One of those companies is in Cadillac.

Cadillac C asting has been monitoring their stock to see what they can contribute.

On Friday, they donated 620 n-95 masks and 200 pair of medical gloves to Munson Healthcare in Cadillac.

They say they will do anything they can to support the effort.

“Anything we can do to help support this unbelievable crisis that we’re in we want to do and I think everybody feels that way. You know we just want to get through to the other side,” said CEO of Cadillac Casting, Dan Minor.

Medical facilities around Michigan are looking for donations, contact your local hospital if you would like to donate.