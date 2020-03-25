Watch Local 32

Local 32 has all the Fox Prime Time, sports, and daytime television, you are looking for plus local news!

Looking for a way to watch?

Local 32 is available to those within antenna range as channel 32.1 in the northwestern Lower Peninsula, as virtual channel 45, and UHF digital channel 21.

Stream Local 32 programs live on SBTV anytime anywhere. Start watching now! Make sure to turn the location on for your devices to automatically locate 9&10 News and Local 32. Stream live or watch on demand: news, programming, and special events. All totally free on SBTV.

View Local 32 newscasts through other streaming services. Get Connected with the latest news on the 9&10 News App, Alexa, Amazon Firestick, Roku, and Youtube.

